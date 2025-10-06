Meta introduces AI tools for marketers, creators and businesses

Meta has announced a range of AI-driven tools and updates designed to help advertisers, creators, and businesses enhance their performance across its platforms, ahead of Advertising Week, as the company said. The updates include new generative AI features for video and image creation, a business AI assistant, and expanded tools for creator collaborations on Facebook and Instagram.
The company said the updates mark “the next chapter of AI-enabled performance,” expanding its Advantage+ suite and introducing new AI-based experiences designed to help brands engage audiences and improve conversions.
Business AI
Meta unveiled Business AI, a new virtual sales assistant designed to help small and medium-sized businesses guide customers from discovery to purchase. The AI agent can interact with customers through Meta ads, messaging apps, and now directly on business websites.
Business AI learns from a company’s existing ad campaigns, social media posts, and websites to respond to customer queries, recommend products, and drive sales, without requiring coding or complex setup.
Currently, the feature is being rolled out to eligible U.S. businesses, with plans to expand to more countries and languages soon.
AI-driven shopping and ad experiences
It is also testing several generative AI tools designed to make ads more interactive and personalised. Among these are:
- Virtual try-ons that let users see how clothing in an ad would look on them after uploading a photo.
- AI-generated dynamic landing pages showing personalised product details after a user clicks an ad.
- AI Sticker CTA, a visual feature that adds more engaging call-to-action elements to ads on Facebook and Instagram Stories and Reels.
- Marketers can also upload their own images to create custom CTA stickers for seasonal campaigns or product launches.
Generative AI tools for video and creative optimisation
The company reported that nearly 2 million advertisers are already using its AI-based video generation tools. Building on this, new features under Advantage+ creative include:
- AI-generated music tailored to match the tone and content of video ads.
- AI dubbing for multilingual campaigns.
- HDR video enhancement for better visuals in the video ads.
- Persona-based image generation, which creates different ad variations aimed at distinct audience segments based on interests or past performance.
Creator discovery
To help brands connect with creators more efficiently, the company is expanding access to its creator discovery APIs and Creator Marketplace tools. Businesses and agencies can now use these APIs to search for creators based on engagement rates, audience demographics, and other insights.
The company said that incorporating partnership ads, ads built from creator content, has led to a 19% reduction in cost per acquisition (CPA) and 13% higher click-through rates.
It is also testing ways to make creator content more shoppable, including affiliate links in Facebook posts and product tags in Instagram Reels.
Meta AI Business Assistant
It also launched the Meta AI Business Assistant, a chatbot built into Ads Manager and Business Support Home. The tool provides advertisers with real-time campaign optimisation advice, account issue resolution, and performance recommendations based on Meta data, including the ‘opportunity score’ metric introduced earlier this year.
The assistant is currently available to select small businesses, with broader rollout expected in 2026.