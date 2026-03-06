Meta to allow rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp in Europe

Meta Platforms is expected to allow rival AI chatbots to operate on WhatsApp in Europe for the next 12 months, as the company seeks to address concerns raised by European Union antitrust regulators, according to a Reuters report.

The European Commission, the EU’s competition authority, had warned last month that it could impose interim measures to prevent serious and irreparable harm to rivals after complaints that Meta blocked competing AI services on the messaging platform.

Meta had barred rival chatbots from WhatsApp on January 15, allowing only its own Meta AI assistant to operate on the service.

A Meta spokesperson said the company will now permit general-purpose AI chatbots to access WhatsApp through the WhatsApp Business API in Europe for a fee.

The spokesperson added that the move would give regulators time to complete their investigation.

The EU Commission is examining how Meta’s proposed changes could affect both its review of interim measures and its broader antitrust probe.

The company has previously argued that the growing use of chatbots on its platforms puts pressure on its systems and said AI providers have other ways to reach users, including app stores, search engines, email services, partnership integrations and operating systems.

In January, the company allowed rival chatbots on WhatsApp in Italy following an order from the country’s antitrust authority, which continues to investigate the matter.

The Interaction Company of California, which developed the Poke.com AI assistant and filed complaints with EU and Italian regulators, has urged the European Commission to impose interim measures on Meta.

The policy changes would also apply in Brazil after a court reinstated an injunction from the country’s antitrust authority. The Brazilian case is similar to the EU and Italian investigations.