Meta updates creator marketplace with new search, ad performance indicators

Meta has introduced a series of updates to its creator marketplace aimed at changing how businesses find and work with creators for partnership advertising campaigns.

Access to the creator marketplace is being expanded to businesses globally. The tool was previously available in 19 countries.

Creator profiles in the marketplace are now expected to include an ad performance indicator badge. The badge is meant to identify creators who are predicted to deliver stronger advertising performance for specific brands.

In addition, businesses are expected to receive new creator recommendations. These include creators who have previously tagged a brand in their content or have expressed interest in working with that brand. Other recommendations will highlight creators with prior advertising experience and those expected to perform well in partnership ads.

Businesses can also use a new ‘similar creators’ search feature. The tool allows brands to look for creators based on the name or Instagram handle of an existing creator, using past partnerships and performance to suggest comparable accounts.

The creator marketplace homepage has also been redesigned. The updated page will now display creator recommendations along with explanations for why each creator was suggested, in an effort to provide more transparency around the selection process.