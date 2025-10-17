Meta enables brand safety verification for ads on Threads

Meta has expanded third-party ad verification to its Threads platform, allowing advertisers to better track and ensure the safety of their ad placements.

The company announced that Integral Ad Science (IAS), DoubleVerify, and Scope3 will now provide verification for ads appearing in the Threads feed, with Zefr support to be added soon. This expansion follows the wider rollout of Threads ads to all Meta partners.

Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS, said, “IAS’s AI-driven content-level analysis enables advertisers to drive performance and confidently scale their investments with trusted, third-party, independent measurement. We continue to innovate and deepen our relationships with global partners like Meta to provide end-to-end campaign support for advertisers across every screen and channel.”

Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, added, “As advertising evolves across emerging platforms like Threads, independent verification is critical to building trust and driving performance. With this expansion, DV ensures that global brands have the transparency, confidence, and actionable insights they need to maximize the impact of their campaigns across Meta.”

According to the company, its verification partners use AI-enabled tools to assess the context in which ads appear, offering advertisers reports that include safety and suitability scores, content examples, risk levels, and impression-level data. The aim is to give brands greater transparency and confidence that their ads are being shown in appropriate environments.

Third-party verification allows marketers to confirm that their campaigns align with Meta’s brand safety standards and to avoid potential issues related to inappropriate ad placement. All of its verification partners have updated their offerings to include Threads, enabling advertisers to extend their existing partnerships to the platform.