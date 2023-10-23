Meta expands user data management tools for Facebook and Instagram

Meta is introducing new features for enhanced data management on its platforms like Instagram and Facebook.
The company has now centralized the ability for users to request a download of their data from both Instagram and Facebook simultaneously within the Accounts Center. Users can also opt to download their data from either social network individually.
Previously, the company offered users control over off-site activities on Facebook, enabling them to alter how other apps transmit data to Facebook about them. Now, this capability encompasses both Facebook and Instagram data. This hub will also allow users to disconnect their accounts from services where they've used Facebook or Instagram logins. Users can also see which websites are gathering their Instagram data.
In addition, Meta is extending the "Transfer Your Information" option to Instagram, permitting users to easily export their Instagram photos and videos for import into other services, like Google Photos.
Meta has stated that users can access all these options within the Accounts Center. Earlier this year, the company streamlined the Accounts Center by consolidating settings for personal information, passwords, security preferences, and advertising choices in one location.