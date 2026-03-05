Meta to introduce monthly invoicing system for select advertisers

Meta is introducing changes to how some advertisers pay for ads on its platform, with certain ad accounts required to switch from credit card payments to monthly invoicing or direct debit starting April 1, 2026, according to a report by Ads Uploader.

The change does not apply to all advertisers. Credit card payments will continue to be available on Meta Ads, but some higher-spending accounts have begun receiving notices requiring them to move to other payment methods.

The exact spending threshold for the change has not been publicly disclosed, and Meta has not issued an official announcement detailing which accounts will be affected.

Monthly invoicing allows businesses to pay for advertising using a credit line. Instead of being charged each time a spending threshold is reached, ad costs accumulate over the month and are consolidated into a single invoice.

Advertisers who receive the notice are required to choose between monthly invoicing or direct debit, where payments are withdrawn directly from a bank account.

The notices sent to some advertisers state: “All ad accounts connected to business portfolio will need to use monthly invoicing to pay for ads beginning April 1, 2026.”

The rollout appears to be targeted primarily at larger advertising accounts and business portfolios. Smaller advertisers may still be able to use credit card payments.

The reason for the change has not been formally detailed by Meta, but the report noted the shift could reduce credit card processing fees and strengthen payment verification by linking accounts to verified businesses and bank details.