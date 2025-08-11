Meta issues updated AI-driven advertising guidance for its platforms

Meta has released updated recommendations for advertisers on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Threads, and Audience Network, with a focus on utilising its AI-powered ad systems for improved performance.
The company’s latest advice follows comments from chief executive Mark Zuckerberg during Meta’s Q2 2025 earnings call, in which he reported that AI-driven updates had delivered approximately 5% more ad conversions on Instagram and 3% on Facebook. According to Zuckerberg, this was achieved through expanding Meta’s AI recommendation model for ads to additional surfaces and improving performance by using more data signals over longer periods.
The new guidance includes-
Use all placements – Meta advises advertisers to enable “Advantage+ placements” so that budgets can be distributed across multiple platforms where ads are most likely to perform well.
Use diverse assets – The company suggests creating multiple ad variations for each campaign, using “Advantage+ creative” alongside placement customisation tools to tailor content for different formats and placements.
Apply placement controls only when necessary – For advertisers with specific restrictions on where ads appear, Meta recommends using account-level placement controls. However, it cautions that excluding certain placements may reduce the potential effectiveness of Advantage+ placements.
Meta has indicated that its long-term aim is to expand AI involvement in the advertising process, covering creation, targeting, and bidding. The company has not given a timeframe for when this capability might be fully implemented.