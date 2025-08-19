Meta expected to launch Hypernova smart glasses at Connect 2025

Meta may be preparing to launch its next-generation smart glasses, codenamed Hypernova, at the company’s annual Connect conference on September 17, according to media reports.

The glasses are expected to feature a heads-up display visible within the wearer’s field of view and integrate with Meta’s wrist-based control system, a technology the company has been developing for years. Early images of the device, reportedly leaked last month, hinted at both features.

In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman noted that the Hypernova glasses will weigh about 70 grams, 20 grams heavier than the current Meta Ray-Ban models, and are likely to be priced at around $800. The company is believed to have reduced the cost from initial estimates of over $1,000.

If confirmed, the launch would mark the company’s attempt to move beyond its existing Ray-Ban partnership and strengthen its position in the wearable tech market. Data from Counterpoint Research shows that the company held 73% of the global smart glasses market in the first half of 2025, though competitors such as Apple and Snapchat are also working on augmented reality devices.

Meta has not officially commented on the details of the new glasses.