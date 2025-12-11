Meta launches manual Reels algorithm controls for all U.S. users

Meta has expanded access to its new manual algorithm-control feature for Instagram Reels, rolling it out to all users in the United States after initial tests began in October. The tool, called Your Algorithm, allows users to directly adjust the topics that shape their Reels recommendations.

The feature can now be accessed via a control icon at the top right of the Reels feed. Users are shown an overview of interest categories and can add or remove topics. Selecting any category displays example videos that fall within that theme, enabling users to refine the recommendations they receive.

Meta’s Chief Product Officer, Chris Cox, said the introduction marks “a big step towards a more controllable experience”, noting that the company has made “a bunch of work on the tech under the hood” and will continue refining the tool. Cox added that early tests already allow users to “steer your recommendations towards your specific interests”.

The expansion gives users an optional alternative to Reels’ AI-driven recommendation system, which has been central to Meta’s recent engagement growth. The company has not indicated whether offering manual controls will influence overall usage patterns.

Instagram said the feature will be made available soon to all English-speaking markets. Users will also have the option to share their selected algorithm interests as an Instagram Story.

Meta had previously restricted the tool to a limited test group when it was introduced in October.