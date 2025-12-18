Meta limits link sharing on Facebook to premium profiles

Meta is notifying some Facebook users that limits may soon apply to how many link posts they can share each month unless they subscribe to its paid Meta Verified service.

The restriction is part of a limited test affecting a small number of pages and profiles using professional mode. It has not been confirmed whether the experiment will be expanded more broadly.

In the test, some users are restricted to posting a limited number of links unless they pay for Meta Verified, which costs $14.99 per month. Social media strategist Matt Navarra said users included in the test can post only two links unless they subscribe.

Screenshots shared by Navarra indicate that the limits apply to organic posts containing external links. Users can still post affiliate links, add links in comments, and share links to posts on Meta-owned platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Image credits: Matt Navarra/Threads

The change could affect creators and brands that rely on sharing links to blogs or external websites to reach audiences.

In its third-quarter transparency report, the company said more than 98% of feed views in the United States come from posts without links. The company said most of the remaining 1.9% of views for posts with links came from Pages users already followed, while links shared by friends and groups accounted for a small share.

The report also said YouTube, TikTok and GoFundMe were the most frequently shared external domains.

Meta confirmed the test in a statement shared by Navarra on Threads, saying, “This is a limited test to understand whether the ability to publish an increased volume of posts with links add additional value for Meta Verified subscribers.”

The test limits how many organic Facebook posts with links some non-verified profiles can publish, with the number varying by account. Meta Verified subscribers are not affected, and the test is described as a learning exercise rather than a permanent change.

Navarra said the tech giant is assessing whether verification acts as a trust signal for users viewing links from accounts they do not follow, whether verified accounts are seen as sharing higher-quality links, and whether increased link-posting capacity adds value to the subscription.

“This isn’t enforcement or a platform-wide rule change - it’s a small, controlled test,” he said.