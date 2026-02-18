Meta brings Manus AI into Ads Manager to streamline ad workflows

Meta has rolled out integration of Manus AI directly within Ads Manager, giving advertisers built‑in AI assistance for reporting, audience research and other campaign tasks. Some users are now seeing in‑product prompts that introduce Manus and highlight its capabilities within the ad workflow.

The feature is available to all Meta advertisers via the Tools menu in Ads Manager, though Meta is actively promoting adoption by showing inline alerts to select users. Manus was acquired by Meta late last year as part of its broader push to embed AI automation across core products.

By integrating Manus, Meta aims to help brands save time on manual tasks like data analysis and report building, and provide deeper insights directly inside its advertising platform.