Meta announces new features to 'Edits' app

Meta has announced the latest updates for its new video editing app, titled 'Edits,' including updated audio editing, visual editing tools, new font options, and other feature updates.

First off, creators can now extend audio elements beyond the main video clip in their Edits creations, expected to enable more flexible editing. In another update, a new 'cut silences' option is added, which is expected to enable them to automatically remove unwanted silences from their video clips.

According to the platform, users can also now import audio files from their device to use in their clips. This is expected to give them more creative freedom while making videos.

Edits has also added a feature that enables users to easily swipe through clips in their saved Reels, collections and audio files, while it has also added a new preview element in the video editing UI, which will enable creators to preview their video while recording from the camera.

The app has also introduced several new fonts, while the creators can also save their Edits' drafts on Instagram, which is said to improve connectivity between the apps.