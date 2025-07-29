Meta adds new feature to Threads API

Meta has announced new developments in the Threads API on Friday. Last year, the platform launched the Threads API to enable creators and businesses to jump into the conversation and share their perspectives. The platform later introduced multiple updates and enabled content discovery.

The recent updates include:

Add location to Threads posts when publishing

Include polls in new threads and view poll results

Create text-only threads quickly via ' auto_publish_text '

Delete your own posts

Access public profiles and their posts

Use and search posts by topic tags

View link click metrics

Filter post searches by date range

Find GIFs from posts with GIF attachments

Restrict replies to followers only

Get real-time mention alerts via webhook

These additions to the option, according to Meta, will make it easier to manage and maintain users' Threads presence within their broader social media process.



Additionally, according to media reports, developers will also now be able to pull in more engagement data to assist in external analysis of Threads' performance. Users will also be able to facilitate real-time notifications on post engagements.