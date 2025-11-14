Meta announces new features and AI tools for Facebook marketplace

Meta has announced a series of updates to Facebook Marketplace, introducing new social, personalisation, and AI-driven features to improve the buying and selling experience. According to the company, one in four young adult daily active users in the US and Canada visit Marketplace every day.
The new rollout includes tools for collaborative shopping, personalised recommendations, and expanded access to third-party inventory.
The company is launching collections, a feature that allows users to group Marketplace listings and share them with friends. Users can make collections public or private and share updates across Facebook Feed, Messenger, WhatsApp and other platforms. The company is also testing collaborative buying, which lets users invite friends into their chat with a seller to coordinate purchases and discuss pricing.
Another update lets users react to and comment on Marketplace listings. The company says this will help people share feedback on item quality and make it easier to discover unique products. Engagement with listings will also help tailor recommendations to individual shopping preferences.
The company is testing AI-based prompts designed to help buyers ask relevant questions when chatting with sellers. A ‘Suggested questions to ask’ button will appear when a chat begins, using listing details and conversation context to generate recommendations.
Given that vehicles are among the top searches for young adults, the company is also trialling AI-powered insights for car listings. These insights can include engine details, safety ratings, transmission type, seating information, reviews and price comparisons in one place.
To broaden available options, Marketplace now features inventory from eBay and Poshmark across categories such as fashion and electronics. Partner listings appear with a dedicated icon and include seller information.
The company is rolling out a more transparent checkout process for shipped items. Buyers will see total costs, including shipping and taxes, upfront, along with order-status notifications throughout the delivery process.
The company said more Marketplace updates are expected in 2026.