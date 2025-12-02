Meta to not use private WhatsApp DMs for its AI training

Meta said it will begin using people’s interactions with its AI tools to personalise content and advertising across its platforms, according to an update released by the company. The change will apply to Facebook, Instagram and other Meta services, and notifications and emails about the update will be sent to users starting next week.

The company noted that information, including interactions with Meta AI, will be used across Meta services only for accounts linked through Accounts Center. Interactions on WhatsApp, for instance, will not be used for personalisation on other platforms unless the account is linked.

The company said “more than 1 billion people use Meta AI every month” and that the shift is intended to improve the relevance of posts, reels, ads and other recommendations. Meta said interactions with its AI systems, including text and voice chats, will become one of the signals it uses to determine what appears in users’ feeds.

It said the move is similar to how it already uses activity on Facebook and Instagram to shape recommendations. For example, the company said that if someone chats with Meta AI about hiking, it may infer an interest in hiking in the same way it would if the person posted content or liked a page about the topic.

The company said users will retain access to controls such as Ads Preferences and feed settings. Meta said it will continue its existing policy of not using discussions about “religious views, sexual orientation, political views, health, racial or ethnic origin, philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership” to target ads.

Meta also said microphone use will be indicated when enabled for voice interactions and that it only collects audio when users have granted permission and are actively using features that require it.

The company said the changes will roll out in most regions starting December 16, with plans to expand the update further. The company directed users to its Privacy Center and Privacy Policy for additional details.