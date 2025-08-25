Meta partners with Midjourney for AI image and video tools

Alexandr Wang, the chief AI officer at Meta, announced that the company has partnered with Midjourney to license the startup's AI picture and video production technology.
Under the agreement, the company’s research team will integrate the platform’s technology into the company’s future AI models and products.
Sharing it on Threads, Wang wrote, “Today, we’re proud to announce a partnership with Midjourney to license their aesthetic technology for our future models and products, bringing beauty to billions. This technical collaboration between our research teams is part of our effort to team up with the best companies in the industry whose work and expertise complement our own.”
He added, "We are incredibly impressed by Midjourney. They have accomplished true feats of technical and aesthetic excellence, and we are thrilled to be working more closely with them."
The Midjourney partnership could help Meta develop products that compete with other AI image and video models, such as OpenAI’s Sora, Black Forest Lab’s Flux and Google’s Veo.
While the terms of the collaboration are still unknown, the AI startup’s CEO, David Holz, said, We remain an independent, community-backed research lab, with no investors, working on a staggering array of ambitious projects focused on bringing about humane futures where we are all mid-journey. Join us!” in a post on X.