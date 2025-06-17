Meta partners with VC firms on accelerator programme for Indian game developers

Meta has announced the launch of the Meta Gaming Accelerator, a new initiative aimed at supporting small and medium-sized game developers and studios across India. The programme, launched in partnership with four venture capital firms, Bitkraft Ventures, Kalaari Capital, Lumikai Fund, and Elevation Capital, was unveiled at the Meta Marketing Summit: Gaming Edition.

The accelerator programme will run for three months and is designed to support 20 to 30 emerging Indian developers through a structured curriculum. The initiative focuses on providing strategic guidance in areas such as monetisation, user acquisition, international expansion, and AI-led game development. A particular emphasis will be placed on integrating Meta’s AI tools, including its large language model Llama, into the game development process.

“India’s gaming community is a hotbed of creativity and innovation, but to unlock its full potential, we need to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. That’s why we’re launching the Meta Gaming Accelerator – to provide Indian gaming developers with access to cutting-edge ad tools, expert mentorship, and critical guidance that they need to scale their businesses and take on the world. By combining expert sessions from Meta with structured guidance from the country’s top Venture Capital firms, we hope to not just empower local success stories but also create a launchpad for Indian gaming companies to scale globally.” – Arun Srinivas, Managing Director and Head, Meta (India)

Participants in the programme will receive training on ad monetisation using Meta Ads and the Audience Network, campaign optimisation, and storytelling through AI-powered tools. In addition to workshops and expert-led sessions, the accelerator will offer mentorship on business strategy and market entry.

Anuj Tandon, Partner at BITKRAFT Ventures, said, “Yet, for emerging gaming markets like India, there is a big opportunity and need for the ecosystem to come together and help small and medium gaming companies. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Meta on the Gaming Accelerator—a good initiative aimed at enabling the ecosystem, unlocking new opportunities, and helping accelerate the growth of India’s gaming sector.”

Vamshi Reddy, Partner at Kalaari Capital, said, “India’s gaming industry is poised for the next chapter of its explosive growth, but it needs more interventions to reach its full potential… That’s why initiatives like Meta’s Gaming Accelerator are crucial – this programme directly addresses the scaling challenges faced by indie studios and offers unparalleled access to Meta’s experts, paving a clear path for sustained growth in this dynamic market.”

Salone Sehgal, Founder and Managing Partner at Lumikai Fund, added, “For our fund, it’s a strategic partnership that ensures our portfolio companies, particularly those at the early and growth stages, receive the precise handholding required to master efficient user acquisition and retention strategies.”

The accelerator will culminate in a Demo Day, where participating developers will showcase how they’ve applied the programme’s insights and tools to overcome growth challenges. The event will be attended by investors, Meta leadership, and industry stakeholders. Top-performing developers may also receive platform-level visibility and potential funding to further scale their businesses using Meta solutions.