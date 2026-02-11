Meta develops prototype standalone app for disappearing photos

Meta is developing an internal prototype of a standalone app for sending disappearing photos, a company spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

The app, referred to as ‘Instants,’ was identified in a screenshot shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, saying, “Instagram is working on a standalone app for Instants/Quicksnap.”

The spokesperson said the standalone Instants app “is not testing externally.”

Instants is also the name of a feature being tested within Instagram’s main app. Previously called ‘Shots,’ the feature has been available to some users in “some countries globally,” the spokesperson said.

According to Instagram’s Help Center, the Instants feature allows users to send disappearing photos through direct messages. Once opened, the photo disappears and expires 24 hours after sending. Instants can only be sent to followers you follow back, and the photos cannot be edited.

The platform has previously introduced disappearing messaging tools. In 2016, the platform launched disappearing text and photo features in direct messages. In 2020, it introduced ‘Vanish Mode, which allows users to enable disappearing messages by swiping up in a DM thread. Both features remain available in the app.

Meta has launched several standalone apps in recent years, including Threads, Edits and Meta AI.

Instagram has previously introduced features similar to those offered by Snapchat, including Stories and a social map feature resembling Snap Map.