Meta rolls out AI bots, profile features, & chat tools across apps

Meta has continued its integration of AI-powered profiles across its platforms, introducing new chatbot features in Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
Recent updates have revealed that Meta is expanding its 'AI Studio' functionality, allowing users to interact with AI-generated characters and even create their own. According to app researchers Jonah Manzano and Ahmed Ghanem, these developments are being tested and gradually rolled out to a wider audience.
Messenger now offers some users access to AI Studio, a platform where AI characters can be managed and engaged with in conversation. The same feature is also being introduced to WhatsApp and on desktop, providing users with the option to interact with AI bots at any time.
Instagram has also integrated AI tools into its 'Create' options, enabling users to generate AI-driven characters with distinct personalities. This feature builds on Meta’s ongoing efforts to enhance AI customisation within its apps. Additionally, new functionalities will soon allow AI characters to have voice capabilities.
View on Threads
Meta has outlined plans to introduce millions of AI characters into its platforms, complete with profiles and bios. These AI-generated personas will be capable of posting, commenting, and engaging with users in a manner similar to real people. The company aims to increase user interaction and engagement through these features.