Meta rolls out generative AI features for all advertisers

Meta has begun rolling out its first generative AI-powered features for ad creatives in its Ads Manager, with global rollout to be completed by next year. These features unlock creativity that maximises productivity, personalization and performance for all advertisers. The new features – Background Generation, Image Expansion, and Text Variations – will add to the AI-powered experiences and tools that Meta is building for businesses.

Background Generation: Creates multiple backgrounds to complement the advertiser’s product images, allowing advertisers to tailor their creative assets for different audiences.

Image Expansion: Seamlessly adjusts creative assets to fit different aspect ratios across multiple surfaces, like Feed or Reels, allowing advertisers to spend less time and resources on repurposing creative assets.

Text Variations: Generates multiple versions of ad texts based on advertiser’s original copy, highlighting the selling points of their products/services and giving them multiple text options to better reach their audience.

Earlier this year, Meta announced the AI Sandbox where it has been testing these generative AI features with a small and diverse set of advertisers. These advertisers have been providing it with valuable feedback, including helping ensure these products are built responsibly.

“As an early adopter of Meta’s AI Sandbox, Publicis is excited to experience how it will apply to important client use cases," said Keith Soljacich, EVP, Head of Innovation, Publicis Media Content Innovation. “Ad creative development that is faster, smarter and integrated into the larger Meta ad platform will be a game changer.”

Generative AI enables advertisers to introduce new ad creative faster, yet there is still work to do on delivering outputs customized to every brands’ unique voice and visual style. Meta is working on defining new ways of partnering with brands and agencies to help train these models on brands’ unique perspective.

Meta is planning to offer advertisers more ways to generate ad copy to highlight product selling points or generate background images in minutes with tailored themes, like outdoor images for an athleisure brand. Businesses will soon be able to use AIs for business messaging on Messenger and WhatsApp to engage with customers – helping with commerce, engagement and support, unlocking instant conversational responses. Meta is testing with a small number of businesses in Alpha and plans to scale it further next year.