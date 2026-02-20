Meta to shut down Messenger website in April

Meta announced, messenger.com will no longer be available for messaging starting in April 2026, ending access to the standalone web version of its Messenger service.

The users will instead be directed to facebook.com/messages to continue messaging on a computer. “After messenger.com goes away, you will be automatically redirected to use facebook.com/messages for messaging on a computer,” the platform said. Users can continue conversations there or on the Messenger mobile app.

Meta also noted the separate Messenger desktop app is no longer available. The platform shut down the Windows and Mac versions in October last year.

Users who access Messenger without a Facebook account will still be able to use the Messenger mobile app to continue their conversations.

The users can restore their chat history on any platform using their PIN.

The move reduces the number of platforms Meta must maintain, potentially lowering costs and labor associated with supporting the service.