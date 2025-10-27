Meta streamlines Facebook page creation process

Facebook has introduced an updated Page creation process aimed at helping users more easily distinguish between business and creator profiles when building a presence on the platform.

The new interface, first spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, presents users with a simplified choice between creating a Company page or a Creator profile. The update is intended to make Page categorisation clearer and ensure that accounts are more accurately mapped within the app.

Previously, Facebook’s Page setup primarily catered to businesses, with separate workflows for creators managing professional accounts. The latest update consolidates these options into a single process, streamlining setup and improving clarity for users establishing their presence.

The change forms part of Meta’s broader effort to improve how different types of entities are classified across its platforms. In November 2024, Meta removed the option for personal profiles to have public followers, aligning with its ongoing aim to ensure that businesses, creators and individuals each use the appropriate account type.

Accurate categorisation determines the tools and visibility available to users. Businesses gain access to advertising and analytics options, while creators can utilise engagement and monetisation features tailored to their content.

The updated Page creation process is gradually rolling out to Facebook users worldwide.