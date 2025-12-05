Meta rolls out new support hub and AI security tools

Meta announced new support features and security updates for Facebook and Instagram, including a centralised help hub and expanded use of artificial intelligence to prevent account hacks.
The company said a new support hub is being introduced across both apps for iOS and Android. The hub brings together troubleshooting tools in one place, allowing users to report account issues and search for quick answers using Meta’s AI-powered search. The rollout is global.
Meta is also testing an AI support assistant that offers instant, personalised help with tasks such as recovering accounts or updating settings. The tool is being tested first on Facebook before expanding to other apps.
The company said its AI-based security systems have reduced new account hacks by more than 30% globally on both platforms in the past year. The system analyses activity in real time to block suspicious logins, phishing attempts and potential breaches, while also helping detect compromised accounts earlier.
Meta said improvements in its enforcement tools have also reduced accidental account disabling, and that its appeals process is now faster and requires fewer steps.
Account recovery tools have been updated with AI to make the process simpler. The changes include more visible recovery options, better SMS and email alerts, enhanced device and location recognition, and adaptive recovery steps. Users can now choose to submit a selfie video for verification. Meta said these updates increased the relative success rate of hacked account recovery by more than 30% in the US and Canada this year.
The company also highlighted several existing security features, including a redesigned Security Checkup tool, two-factor authentication and support for passkeys, which allow login via fingerprint, face ID or device PIN.
Meta said more improvements to recovery and support tools will roll out in 2026.