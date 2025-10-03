Meta to use AI chats to personalise feed and ads

Meta has announced that it will begin using people’s interactions with its AI features to personalise content and ads across its platforms starting December 16, 2025. The company said users will be notified about the update via app notifications and emails in the coming weeks.

The change means that conversations with Meta AI, whether through text or voice, will influence the posts, reels, groups, and ads shown on Facebook and Instagram, in the same way that likes, shares, or searches already do. The company noted, citing an example, that if someone chats with its AI assistant about hiking, the system may begin surfacing hiking-related content and advertisements.

The company said the move is intended to make recommendations more relevant and reduce exposure to unrelated content. The company also clarified that interactions on sensitive topics such as religion, sexual orientation, politics, health, or union membership would not be used to target ads.

Users will continue to have access to feed controls and Ads Preferences to adjust their experience. The company also emphasised that microphone access will only be used with explicit permission when voice features are active.

The update will apply to accounts linked through Meta’s Accounts Centre, which allows activity across products such as Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger to be combined. However, if users have not connected apps like WhatsApp to the Accounts Centre, interactions on those platforms will not be used for cross-platform personalisation.

The company said the new system will roll out in most regions from mid-December, with plans to expand further.