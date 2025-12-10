Meta updates Edits app with sticky-note storyboards & more templates

Meta has rolled out a new set of updates to Edits, its mobile video-editing app, introducing expanded storyboard features, additional templates and iOS lock-screen widgets as the company continues to position the tool for short-form video creators.

The update includes a revised planning system that allows users to organise ideas through digital sticky notes. These notes can be linked to video clips and later appear as overlays on the editing timeline, creating a unified workflow between planning and production.

Meta has also added more video templates, including formats tied to popular music and emerging social trends. The company said the templates feature is still being tested, meaning access may vary by user and region. A dedicated templates section is currently available only in select markets, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland.

Edits on iOS now supports lock-screen widgets, enabling quick access to the in-app camera or saving reminders directly to the app. The update also introduces secondary colour options for text and captions.

Users can additionally incorporate publicly posted Instagram Reels into their Edits projects, expanding options for reaction-style and commentary videos.

The updates reflect Meta’s continued investment in Edits, which has seen steady feature additions as short-form video remains a central focus across its platforms.