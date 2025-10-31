Meta rolls out updates to lead generation tools ahead of Q5 marketing period

Meta has introduced a series of updates to its lead generation tools aimed at helping advertisers capture high-quality leads during the post-holiday period known as Q5, which spans from late December through January.
According to the company, Advantage+ leads campaigns are now available globally. The end-to-end campaign automation solution uses the company’s AI to find cost-effective, high-quality leads at scale. Businesses using Advantage+ lead campaigns recorded 14% lower cost per lead and 10% lower cost per qualified lead on average. The feature now also supports lead generation through both websites and instant forms.
It is also simplifying CRM integration with its Conversions API, allowing advertisers to connect platforms such as Salesforce and Zapier more easily. Advertisers integrating via Zapier can now send up to 100,000 lead events at no cost, while Salesforce Sales Cloud users can directly connect their CRM to Meta’s Conversions API for the first time.
To enhance lead verification and reduce spam, the company has introduced new tools, including SMS phone number verification, work email verification, and testing for address verification.
The company is also testing an automated messenger feature that engages leads instantly after form submissions. Campaigns using this feature saw a 10% increase in high-intent messages from new leads. Additionally, it is testing integrations with third-party platforms such as Manychat and Botcake to help advertisers automate and personalize lead nurturing conversations.
The Q5 period represents a key opportunity for marketers, with 74% of holiday shoppers continuing to shop past the holiday season. During last year’s Q5, advertisers who optimised for qualified leads saw a 25% lower median CPM, a 5.4% higher conversion rate, and a 26% lower cost per qualified lead compared to October 2024.
The company said the new updates are designed to help advertisers maximise efficiency and lead quality during this period of renewed consumer spending.