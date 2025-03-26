Microsoft rolls out AI research & analysis tools for Copilot

Microsoft has introduced new artificial intelligence tools in its Microsoft 365 Copilot platform, aimed at enhancing research and data analysis. The tools, named Researcher and Analyst, are designed to assist users in conducting in-depth research and solving complex queries.
Researcher integrates OpenAI’s deep research model with advanced search and data orchestration capabilities. It can analyse information, develop go-to-market strategies, and generate business reports. Analyst, built on OpenAI’s o3-mini reasoning model, is designed for advanced data analysis. It processes information iteratively, refines responses, and can execute Python code to address complex data queries.
Unlike similar AI tools from OpenAI, Google, and xAI, Microsoft’s Researcher and Analyst have access to both web-based data and internal work documents. Researcher can also connect with third-party platforms such as Confluence, ServiceNow, and Salesforce to enhance its analysis.
Microsoft acknowledges the challenge of maintaining accuracy in AI-generated content. Like other reasoning models, Researcher and Analyst are not immune to errors and may sometimes misinterpret sources or reference unreliable information.
The company is rolling out the tools through its new Frontier programme, which offers Microsoft 365 Copilot customers early access to experimental features. Researcher and Analyst will be available to Frontier users starting in April.