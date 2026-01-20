Musk says Grok needs ‘moral constitution’ after backlash over explicit AI images

Elon Musk said his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok needs a ‘moral constitution’ after facing widespread criticism for generating non-consensual sexualised images of real people.

Musk made the comment on X on Sunday, shortly after his company xAI announced new restrictions on the chatbot, according to media reports.

He wrote in a post on X, "Grok should have a moral constitution."

Grok should have a moral constitution — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2026

His remarks sparked fresh debate online, with some users welcoming the acknowledgement of ethical concerns, while others questioned who would decide and enforce moral limits in AI systems.

Grok, which is integrated with X, came under scrutiny after users began widely using the tool to alter images of real individuals, producing sexualised content that showed them in bikinis or underwear. Thousands of such images were reportedly shared on the platform, prompting criticism from users and authorities in several countries.

Following the backlash, xAI stated that it had barred the chatbot from generating non-consensual images that depict individuals wearing revealing clothing. The company did not provide further details on how the restrictions would be enforced or monitored.