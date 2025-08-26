Musk’s X and xAI sues Apple, OpenAI over alleged antitrust violations

Elon Musk’s social media platform X and his AI venture xAI have filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI, accusing the two companies of colluding to suppress competition.

“In a desperate bid to protect its smartphone monopoly, Apple has joined forces with the company that most benefits from inhibiting competition and innovation in AI: OpenAI, a monopolist in the market for generative AI chatbots,” the lawsuit states, citing Apple’s partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its systems.

The filing further noted, “Just like Apple, OpenAI has an incentive to protect its monopoly by thwarting competition and innovation in the generative AI chatbot market. And just like Apple, it has done so in violation of the antitrust laws.”

The lawsuit marks another chapter in the ongoing feud between Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Musk, who was once a co-founder and co-chair of the ChatGPT maker company, has previously challenged the company’s move toward a for-profit model. He also made an unsolicited $97.4 billion takeover bid, which the company rejected.

Musk, earlier this month, had posted anticompetitive allegations against OpenAI and Apple on X, claiming that it’s “impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store.”

This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like. https://t.co/HlgzO4c2iC — Sam Altman (@sama) August 12, 2025

The partnership between Apple and OpenAI was announced last June, with collaborative features expected to ship in December.