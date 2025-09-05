Nepal bans Instagram, Facebook, X and 23 other social media platforms

Nepal has ordered the internet service providers to block access to all 26 major social media and communication platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, X, WhatsApp and Snapchat, among others, on Thursday.

The decision was followed by the failure to register with the government within a seven-day deadline.

The Supreme Court directive in a contempt of court case instructed the government to ensure all domestic and foreign-origin online platforms register with authorities before operating in the country and to monitor unwanted content.

Blocked: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, YouTube, X, Reddit, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Discord, Pinterest, Signal, Threads, WeChat, Quora, Tumblr, Clubhouse, Rumble, Line, Imo, Jalo, Sol, Hamro Patro, Mi Video, Mi Vike3

Operational: TikTok, Viber, Wetalk, Nimbuzz (registered), Telegram and Global Diary (in process)

The Directive on Regulating the Use of Social Media, 2082 requires platforms to register with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, appoint a local contact person and compliance officer, and also set up mechanisms to handle local complaints.

According to the reports, Minister for Communication and Information Prithvi Subba Gurung, Nepal, said about two dozen platforms widely used in the country had repeatedly been given notices to register, but did not respond. Gurung also mentioned that once the companies complete the registration process, their services will be restored.

The Committee to Protect Journalists and Access Now likened the order to overbroad censorship, urging transparency and restoration of access.

According to the media report, a notice by the ministry declaring the ban, read, “In accordance with the decision of the Government of Nepal (Council of Ministers) dated 2082.05.09, for the implementation of the said order, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has published a public notice on 2082.05.12, giving a deadline of seven (7) days to list social media platforms as per the 'Directive on Regulating the Use of Social Media, 2080”.

The Supreme Court ruling reportedly consisted of multiple petitions that were filed since 2020. The petitions filed seemed to restrict unlicensed platforms broadcasting ads and content in Nepal.