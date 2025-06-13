New Snapchat update lets users remix old Snaps into highlight reels

Snapchat has introduced a new set of features aimed at helping creators better utilise their content and understand audience engagement through improved analytics.
Among the key additions is the ability for users to create video compilations from their Memories. The new tool lets users select previous Snaps and arrange them into highlight reels with soundtracks and creative templates.
Snapchat is also allowing creators to save public Stories to their profiles, making them available beyond the usual 24-hour limit. This change represents a continued shift from Snapchat’s original ephemeral format, offering creators more flexibility to retain and showcase popular content.
The platform has also launched an updated video editing interface, which now includes a timeline-based layout similar to tools like CapCut. The new editor enables more detailed control over multiple tracks and elements in video projects.
On the analytics front, Snapchat has rolled out expanded performance metrics, including:
Returning Viewers: Tracks how many viewers watched content on at least 12 days in the past month.
Top Content: Shows the most-viewed Stories and Spotlight posts from the last 28 days.
Total View Time: Aggregates the total time users have spent watching a creator’s content.
Views by Traffic Sources: Breaks down views by how users found the content.
Spotlight View Time and Rate: Measures how long users watch Spotlight posts and how many finish them.
The updates are intended to support Snapchat creators in improving their content strategies and demonstrating audience engagement to potential brand partners.
However, the shift away from disappearing content could affect the platform’s identity, potentially making it less distinct from other social media apps.