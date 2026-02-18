Nvidia inks multi-year AI chip deal with Meta

Nvidia has signed a multi-year agreement with Meta to supply millions of artificial intelligence chips, strengthening their long-standing partnership as the race to build large-scale AI infrastructure intensifies.

The deal includes Nvidia’s current Blackwell AI systems as well as its next-generation Rubin GPUs, alongside Grace and upcoming Vera central processing units. This marks one of the first large-scale deployments of Nvidia’s standalone CPU platforms in hyperscale data centres.

Meta plans to use the chips to expand its AI data centre capacity and support both training and inference workloads. The move comes as the company ramps up investments in generative AI and intelligent agents, even while continuing to develop its own in-house silicon, which has faced technical delays.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed. However, the partnership underscores Nvidia’s growing role in powering the global AI ecosystem and highlights how Big Tech firms are committing massive capital to build computing infrastructure. Industry estimates suggest AI spending by companies such as Meta, Microsoft, Google and Amazon could surpass the cost of the Apollo space programme.

The deal also signals Nvidia’s push to expand beyond GPUs into full-stack AI computing, including CPUs and networking technologies, as competition from rivals like AMD and in-house chip efforts across tech giants continues to rise.