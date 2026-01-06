OpenAI considering to acquire Pinterest, say reports

Sam Altman’s OpenAI is considering a possible acquisition of social media platform Pinterest this year, according to a report by The Financial Express.

The prediction appeared in a report published by The Information titled ‘Sutskever’s Fate, OpenAI’s Next Deal, A Hit Robot - and 13 Other Predictions for 2026.’ Reporter Ann Gehan wrote that such a deal could become the ChatGPT parent’s largest acquisition to date and could help the company expand its presence in online shopping and digital advertising.

Pinterest is a social media platform focused on product and idea discovery, allowing users to collect and share ideas related to areas such as home décor, fashion, food and travel.

OpenAI’s interest is linked to the social media platform’s large image database, its advertising infrastructure and its long-standing relationships with merchants. The platform’s visual discovery and digital scrapbooking tools could complement the company’s image and video generation products, potentially strengthening its position against competitors such as Google.

The report noted that Pinterest’s shares are trading at about $25, close to their level in early 2023, valuing the company at roughly $17.5 billion. It also said its co-founders, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, together control nearly two-thirds of the company’s voting power. Silbermann stepped down as Chief Executive in mid-2022 and is no longer involved in day-to-day operations.

While Pinterest has introduced AI-powered features, including conversational search, to compete with platforms such as ChatGPT, OpenAI may see greater long-term value in acquiring the platform rather than competing directly with it.

Pinterest generates most of its revenue from digital advertising, with North America accounting for a significant share.