OpenAI acquires healthcare startup Torch in $100 million deal

OpenAI has acquired a small healthcare startup, Torch, for an undisclosed sum, the company announced. According to an anonymous source cited by The Information that OpenAI paid about $100 million in equity for the four-person startup.

Both companies said Torch’s entire team will join OpenAI.

Announcing the acquisition, OpenAI wrote on X, “We’ve acquired Torch, a healthcare startup that unifies lab results, medications, and visit recordings. Bringing this together with ChatGPT Health opens up a new way to understand and manage your health.”

Torch co-founder, Ilya Abyzov, said, “The Torch team and I are joining OAI to help build ChatGPT Health into the best AI tool in the world for health and wellness.”

The startup had been building an app designed to combine an individual’s medical information from multiple sources, including doctor visits, lab tests, wearable devices and consumer health portals, into a single system for use with artificial intelligence.

Abyzov said the team first met while working at Forward Health, a company known for its AI-powered medical clinics. It shut down in late 2024 after raising more than $400 million.

The acquisition is an acqui-hire, with the startup’s technology and team becoming part of ChatGPT Health, a service aimed at helping users analyse and manage health-related information through the chatbot.

OpenAI has recently introduced a range of healthcare-focused products designed to support clinical, administrative and research work while complying with U.S. health data privacy rules.

OpenAI for Healthcare offering aims to provide organisations with a centralised AI platform that allows clinicians and staff to use shared tools while meeting regulatory requirements. Organisations are using the system to summarise medical information, draft documentation, and adapt patient education materials, while clinicians retain final decision-making authority, as the company said.