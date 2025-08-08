OpenAI launches ChatGPT-5

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT5, marking a significant upgrade in the capabilities of its conversational AI systems. The new model, dubbed GPT-5, according to OpenAI, is now the default version for all ChatGPT users and introduces a unified, intelligent system capable of adapting its responses based on the complexity and intent of user prompts.

According to media reports, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called the new model ‘the best model in the world’, describing it as a ‘significant step’ toward artificial general intelligence (AGI).

“Having something like GPT-5 would be pretty much unimaginable at any previous time in history,” Altman said during a media briefing, the reports noted.

The model was rolled out to Plus, Pro, Team, and Free users starting August 7, with Enterprise and Education access expected within a week.

The latest model introduces a layered approach to reasoning. The company noted that users can explicitly request deeper reasoning by using phrases like ‘think hard about this.’ Once usage limits are reached, a lightweight version, GPT-5 Mini, is activated, OpenAI noted.

A premium version, GPT-5 Pro, is also being released, aimed at users with highly complex tasks that will be available exclusively to Pro-tier subscribers. It replaces previous models, including GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.5, and OpenAI o3/o4-mini as the default model in ChatGPT. While free users will gradually gain full access over the coming days, they may be switched to GPT-5 Mini after hitting usage caps.