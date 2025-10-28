OpenAI makes ChatGPT Go free for Indian users for a limited period

OpenAI will offer Indian users one year of free access to ChatGPT Go, beginning on 4 November, as part of its broader focus on the Indian market. The announcement coincides with the company’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, scheduled for the same day.

ChatGPT Go is a subscription-based version of ChatGPT that provides users with enhanced tools and higher usage limits. The service runs on OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model and offers extended memory, greater message capacity, daily image generation, and support for file and image uploads. It is designed to handle more complex queries and maintain context across longer conversations.

OpenAI said the decision to make ChatGPT Go freely available for a year was inspired by the high level of engagement from Indian users. India is currently ChatGPT’s second-largest market and one of its fastest growing. The company said paid ChatGPT subscriptions in India more than doubled within a month of the product’s launch in August.

In a statement to the media, Nick Turley, vice president and head of ChatGPT, said the decision aimed to make advanced AI tools more accessible across India ahead of the company’s first DevDay Exchange event in the country.

The offer will be available to all users in India who register during the promotional period. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers will also be eligible, with further details expected to be announced soon.

The initiative aligns with OpenAI’s India-first approach and supports the government’s IndiaAI Mission, which seeks to advance artificial intelligence adoption across sectors. OpenAI is also collaborating with educational institutions, civil society organisations, and public programmes to promote responsible and inclusive AI use.

The company has announced plans to establish offices in New Delhi and Bengaluru. The move follows similar expansion efforts by rival AI firm Anthropic, whose chief executive Dario Amodei recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss its plans for India.

The one-year free access to ChatGPT Go underscores OpenAI’s efforts to increase AI accessibility and reflects India’s growing role in the company’s global strategy.