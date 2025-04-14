OpenAI plans ID verification for organisations using advanced AI tools

OpenAI may soon implement a mandatory identification process for organisations seeking access to some of its future advanced AI models, according to details published on a support page on the company’s website last week.
The process, termed "Verified Organisation", is described as a new method for developers to unlock the most advanced models and capabilities on the OpenAI platform. To complete the process, organisations will be required to submit a government-issued ID from one of the countries currently supported by OpenAI’s API. Each ID can only be used to verify one organisation every 90 days, and OpenAI notes that not all applicants will be eligible for verification.
“At OpenAI, we take our responsibility seriously to ensure that AI is both broadly accessible and used safely,” the company stated. “Unfortunately, a small minority of developers intentionally use the OpenAI APIs in violation of our usage policies. We’re adding the verification process to mitigate unsafe use of AI while continuing to make advanced models available to the broader developer community.”
The verification measure appears to form part of a broader effort to increase security and responsible usage as OpenAI’s technologies grow in capability. The company has previously reported on its attempts to monitor and limit harmful applications of its tools, including misuse allegedly originating from groups based in North Korea.
The move may also serve to deter intellectual property theft. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that OpenAI was investigating a possible data breach linked to DeepSeek, an AI lab based in China. The group was suspected of exfiltrating substantial volumes of data through OpenAI’s API in late 2024, potentially to train its own AI models, which would contravene OpenAI’s usage terms.
OpenAI had previously restricted access to its services in China as of mid-2024.