OpenAI launches training academy for journalists on AI tools

OpenAI has launched the OpenAI Academy for News Organisations, a digital learning platform aimed at helping journalists and publishers integrate artificial intelligence into newsroom workflows.
The initiative has been developed in collaboration with the American Journalism Project and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, and was unveiled at the AI and Journalism Summit held on Tuesday.
According to OpenAI, the academy will provide hands-on training, technical playbooks and case studies designed specifically for newsroom contexts. The curriculum includes an introductory module titled AI Essentials for Journalists, alongside more specialised sessions for product and technology teams focused on building custom AI tools.
The training materials cover practical newsroom applications such as investigative research, data analysis, multilingual reporting and production workflows. The platform also offers open-source projects and shared resources that news organisations can adapt for their own operational needs.
A section of the programme is dedicated to responsible AI use, with guidance on internal governance structures and ethical frameworks intended to address concerns around accuracy, transparency and editorial oversight.
The launch follows existing commercial and content partnerships between OpenAI and several international media groups, including News Corp, Axel Springer and The Financial Times.
OpenAI said it plans to expand the academy over time with live programming and additional coursework, positioning the platform as a longer-term resource for news organisations navigating the growing use of AI technologies in journalism.