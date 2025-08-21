OpenAI’s Sam Altman confirms ChatGPT-6 is in the works

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed that work is already underway on ChatGPT-6, even as ChatGPT-5 was only recently launched, CNBC reported.

Speaking to reporters in San Francisco last week, Altman reportedly outlined the company’s future roadmap and acknowledged recent missteps.

Altman did not give a release date for the new version but said it would arrive faster than the gap between ChatGPT-4 and ChatGPT-5. Unlike earlier models, the yet-to-be-released version will adapt to users and allow people to create chatbots that reflect personal preferences, the reports noted.

“People want memory,” Altman said, the report noted. “People want product features that require us to be able to understand them.” He added that memory would help ChatGPT become more personal by remembering user preferences, routines and quirks, according to the media report.

Altman said OpenAI has been working with psychologists to design features that measure well-being and user experience over time. While the company has not published this data, Altman suggested it may do so in the future.

According to the report, he also noted that future versions of the AI platform will comply with a recent U.S. executive order requiring AI used by the federal government to be ideologically neutral and customisable. He added that users should also be able to make the model conservative if they prefer.