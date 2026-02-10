OpenAI begins testing ads in ChatGPT for US users

OpenAI said it has begun testing advertisements in ChatGPT for logged-in adult users in the United States on the Free and Go subscription tiers.

The ads will not appear for users on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise or Education plans. Ads will not influence the chatbot’s responses and user conversations will remain private from advertisers, as the ChatGPT parent said.

The test evaluates how ads function within the ChatGPT experience. The company is using the test to learn from user feedback before making any broader changes.

Ads are intended to help fund the infrastructure required to keep free and low-cost versions of the chatbot available. Users who prefer not to see ads can upgrade to paid plans or opt out of ads on the Free tier in exchange for fewer daily messages.

The ads shown during the test will be clearly labeled as sponsored and visually separated from ChatGPT’s responses. The answers are generated independently and are optimised to be helpful to users, regardless of advertising.

Advertisers will not have access to user conversations, chat history, memories or personal details. They will only receive aggregate performance data, such as views or clicks.

Ads will not be shown to users who state they are under 18 or are predicted to be under 18. Ads will also not appear near sensitive or regulated topics, including health, mental health or politics.

It is also exploring how businesses may participate in ChatGPT advertising in the future and plans to expand formats and buying options over time.