PepsiCo introduces new corporate brand identity

PepsiCo has announced a new corporate brand identity, the first major redesign in nearly 25 years, marking what the brand describes as a reflection of its growth and future direction.

The U.S.-based food and beverage brand said the new identity aims to capture its “energy, optimism and ambition” for 2025 and beyond.

Commenting on the new brand identity, Ramon Laguarta, PepsiCo Chairman and CEO, said, “Our new identity boldly reflects who we are in 2025: a company with expansive reach, aiming for positive impact across the globe and an unmatched family of beloved food and drink brands.”

The redesign includes a new logo centred around the letter ‘P,’ which the company says symbolises its values of consumer centricity, sustainability, and great taste. The colour palette is inspired by natural elements such as soil, beverages, and vibrant tones representing the brand’s focus on people and the planet. The brand also introduced a custom lowercase typeface intended to convey a more approachable image.

The brand sees the new branding as an opportunity to highlight the diversity of its global portfolio.

Jane Wakely, PepsiCo’s Chief Consumer and Marketing Officer and Chief Growth Officer, International Foods, said, “Our refreshed corporate brand is a beautiful expression of both who we are as a company today and our aspiration for the future, reflecting our wide portfolio of beloved foods and drinks brands. By putting smiles at the heart of our visual identity, we’re signaling our obsession with consumers, and that obsession fuels our growth.”

The redesign is expected to be rolled out gradually across the brand’s digital platforms, packaging, workplaces, and signage. The brand’s website and global social media channels will be the first to adopt the new look.