Reddit introduces AI-powered 'Max campaigns' with new audience insights

Reddit has introduced a new automated advertising campaign format, called Max campaigns, which is now available in beta to select advertisers.

The platform said the move comes as activity on it continues to grow. In the third quarter of 2025, Reddit’s Daily Active Uniques (DAUq) rose 19% year over year, while ad conversions on the platform increased by more than two times over the same period.

The new format uses artificial intelligence and what it calls Reddit Community Intelligence to automate campaign settings in real-time. The system predicts the value of each ad impression and adjusts targeting, creative selection, placements, and budget allocation to improve performance. Advertisers can still apply their own controls and strategies, the company said.

It tested the new format with more than 600 advertisers across industries and business sizes. In one test, Brooks Running used a Max campaign to promote the launch of its Ghost 17 running shoe. The brand recorded a 37% drop in cost per click and a 27% increase in clicks during a 21-day campaign, without making manual changes. Across broader split tests, early testers saw 17% lower cost per acquisition and 27% more conversions on average.

The new format also reduces the number of steps needed to set up and manage ads. Advertisers can choose to use AI-generated creative tools, including headline suggestions based on trending language on Reddit and automated thumbnail formatting. Reddit said it plans to add AI-based video cropping in the future.

As part of the new format, the platform is also introducing a reporting feature called Top Audience Personas, available only for Max campaigns. The tool groups audiences into personas and shows which segments are viewing and interacting with ads, along with their current interests. The insights are based on signals drawn from more than 23 billion posts and comments on the platform.

Alexandra Mota, performance marketing manager at Cozey, said, “Max campaigns quickly became one of our most efficient levers for acquiring new customers efficiently on the platform. We saw stronger ROAS and lower CPA without needing to constantly rebuild audiences or tweak optimizations. It’s now a core part of how we scale performance, especially on focus categories like furniture, rugs and dining as we continue to grow our business.”

Jyoti Vaidee, Reddit’s Vice President of Ads Product, added, “New advertisers are coming to Reddit each day. Our goal is to make their experience as simple and insightful as possible. Max campaigns empower advertisers to launch high-performing ads in the right places on Reddit, while giving them insight into the audiences they’re reaching. We’re not just making ad management faster - we’re making it smarter and tailored to our community.”

The Max campaigns beta is launching this week for traffic and conversion campaigns with a limited group of advertisers. Broader access is expected in the coming months, with Top Audience Persona reporting to follow in the coming weeks.