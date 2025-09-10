Reddit retires member count, rolls out new engagement metrics

Reddit has introduced new signals to better represent activity within its communities, replacing the long-used ‘Member count’ metric on subreddit pages.

The platform will now display two indicators,Visitors and Contributions. Visitors will display the number of unique users who visited a subreddit in the past seven days, based on a rolling 28-day average. Contributions will reflect the total number of non-removed posts and comments made in a community during the same period.

The platform said the change is intended to provide a clearer picture of actual engagement. Unlike subscriber numbers, which often indicated the age or size of a subreddit rather than current activity, the new metrics highlight community participation and content creation.

The platform noted that Redditors do not need to be members of a community to post or comment, meaning that member counts did not fully capture real engagement. With this shift, it becomes one of the first major platforms to publicly display active participation data.

Earlier, according to a report by Semrush, the platform was the top source for AI answers, following Wikipedia and YouTube, with 40.11% for Reddit.

It noted that, “Reddit specifically dominated across AI Mode, AIOs, ChatGPT, and Perplexity. Citing Google’s AI deal with the platform it said, “Google’s AI deal with Reddit surely had an influence on its standing here, and Reddit’s visibility will likely continue with more AI Mode adoption.”