Reddit to launch new features for publisher in mid-September

Reddit has been actively engaging with media companies over the past 18 months, introducing tools and resources designed to increase publisher presence on the platform. This has reportedly led to a renewed focus on the community-based platform from publishers, including Newsweek, The Hill, and Wirecutter.

According to media reports, Reddit is set to roll out new features within its Pro suite, in the second week of September that are designed specifically for media companies.

However, the platform has tools that the publishers can use before the specified tools for them in the Pro suite. According to audience development leads from these outlets, the launch of tools such as Reddit Pro and advancements to its ‘Ask Me Anything’ (AMA) product have been instrumental in this shift, as per the media reports. These publishers are reportedly leveraging the platform to drive referral traffic and build brand awareness.

One of the key tools, Reddit Pro, is a free dashboard that helps publishers identify where their brand is being mentioned across various subreddit communities. As noted by Will Federman, The Hill’s vice president of audience and content strategy, the tool has helped the outlet find smaller communities beyond the main r/politics subreddit where they can have a more significant impact.

According to the report, publishers have found that successfully engaging with Reddit communities requires a specific strategy. Instead of simply posting links to articles, they are focusing on participating in existing conversations to add context.

Relationships with subreddit moderators are also critical. According to Newsweek, publishers must understand and respect community guidelines to avoid being banned, the report noted.

The AMA format, which allows a subject matter expert to answer questions from the community, has become a self-serve feature for publishers. The New York Times' product review site, Wirecutter, has reportedly used AMAs to build brand authority rather than to drive conversions. The Hill has also reportedly used the format to host discussions on polarising topics, finding more productive conversations on the platform than on other platforms. Newsweek has also started to utilise AMAs for its content, such as hosting discussions around the conflict between Israel and Palestine.