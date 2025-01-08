Reddit introduces new tools to boost brand engagement

Reddit has unveiled two new features aimed at enhancing brand insights and engagement: Reddit Pro Trends and AMA Ads. These additions are designed to help businesses better understand conversations on the platform and promote direct interactions with users.
Reddit Pro Trends: Tracking Conversations in Real-Time
Reddit Pro Trends, available in the new "Trends" tab within the Reddit Pro dashboard, allows brands to monitor trending discussions in real time using custom keywords and topics.
Key features include:
- Customizable Tracking: Brands can track virtually any keyword or phrase, including brand names, product categories, or viral trends.
- Smart Keywords: Access to over 100,000 pre-programmed keywords and phrases.
- Data Insights: Visualizations of conversation volume, lists of communities mentioning the keyword, and a feed of relevant discussions.
- Related Keywords: Suggestions for exploring broader conversations and gaining deeper insights into user interests.
This tool provides a comprehensive look at how users discuss specific topics, offering valuable information for product research, competitor analysis, and campaign feedback.
AMA Ads: Promoting Ask Me Anything Sessions
In addition to Pro Trends, Reddit has launched AMA Ads, enabling brands to promote their "Ask Me Anything" chats on the platform. AMAs, a popular feature on Reddit, allow brands to engage directly with users through Q&A sessions.
Key features of AMA Ads:
- Promotional Tools: A "Remind Me" button to maximize participation.
- RSVP Tracking: Insights into the number of users who sign up for the event.
- Increased Visibility: Boosted engagement for AMA sessions via Reddit Ads Manager.
AMA Ads provide a unique opportunity for brands to connect with users and spark meaningful discussions around their products or services.