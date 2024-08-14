Reddit introduces new updates to its agency partner program

Reddit has introduced an update to its agency partner program, where approved partners will receive new badges to display in their communications. This update is part of Reddit's broader effort to enhance its advertising opportunities and highlight its evolving ad options to a wider range of brands.
According to Reddit:
“Today, we’re introducing Reddit’s Official Partner Badging Program, a program for agency partners to earn exclusive badges on their path of becoming Reddit certified experts. Reddit Ads Formula initially launched in June 2022 and then in October 2023 we launched a second module, the “Boost 2.0 Certification Program.” This new program is rolling out as a pilot, but we’ve already seen partners such as Just Global, Aleph, Omni Advertising, GroupM, Tinuiti, BVK, Furman Roth, and InHouse Agency dive in and continue deepening their knowledge of Reddit Ads.”
Additionally, now, approved Reddit partners, who undertake Reddit’s training courses, will be able to get an official badge to showcase their Reddit ads expertise.
Reddit’s badges will recognize different types of Reddit ads partners, based on the Reddit Ads Formula certifications that they’ve acquired.
“Certified Sales Partners who meet one of the requirements will receive a shareable digital badge. Those who meet both of the requirements will be designated as a “Certified Sales Gold Partner,” and be featured on our Reddit for Business website.”, Reddit's blog added.
In addition, Reddit Certified Sales and Gold Partners will gain early access to upcoming Reddit Ads Formula certifications, "elevated" customer service from Reddit’s team, and opportunities to be featured in Reddit’s outreach efforts. Find more information about Reddit’s agency partner program here.