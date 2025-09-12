Reddit rolls out reminder ads for healthcare brands

Reddit has introduced Reminder Ads for the pharmaceutical sector, currently in alpha testing, as part of its updated product roadmap. The announcement came during a recent healthcare summit that brought together more than 170 brands from the healthcare, pharma, and medical industries.

The company said healthcare is one of its fastest-growing categories, with conversations in the space showing 48% year-on-year growth. Users now spend an average of 23 minutes daily on health-related discussions, and every minute a user posts in Reddit’s wellness communities seeking recommendations.

The company noted, “People come to Reddit for the community, support and knowledge. When it comes to healthcare, these conversations have a real impact: helping people make better decisions, build deeper understanding, and find meaningful support from their trusted communities.”

Activity in caregiver-focused communities is also rising, with r/CaregiverSupport recording a 55% year-on-year increase in post views. Moderators from r/BreastCancer shared how their communities provide safe spaces for patients and caregivers.

Reddit also pointed to brand interest, with companies such as Pfizer, Genentech, and Digitas Health exploring participation in healthcare conversations.