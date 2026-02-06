Reddit tests Reminder Ads for brand awareness & traffic objectives

Reddit is beta testing its Reminder Ads with a limited group of advertising partners, expanding a format it first introduced for its ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions early last year.

The Reminder Ads feature allows advertisers to attach a ‘Remind Me’ call-to-action button to image or video ads tied to upcoming launches or events. When users tap the button, they opt in to receive a push notification on the day of the event, based on their local time zone.

Users also receive a reminder message in their Reddit inbox. Opening the notification directs the user back to the original ad post.

The platform has expanded eligibility for reminder prompts beyond its initial use cases. Reminder prompts are now available for brand awareness and traffic objective campaigns. All ad placement types are supported.

The format offers multiple points of re-engagement within a single campaign. The platform has also introduced reporting tied to the feature. Its ‘engaged clicks’ metric shows the total number of users who opted in for reminders, including users who later chose to opt out.

The engaged clicks metric requires view-through attribution to be enabled. This data may help advertisers assess how users respond to reminder-based campaigns.

Reminder Ads do not currently support destination URLs. Reddit recommends that advertisers use comments on the ad post, pinned if necessary, to direct users to external links. The traffic objective campaigns are optimised for the ‘Remind Me’ action.

Advertisers are billed each time a user selects the ‘Remind Me’ button, even if the user later unsubscribes from the reminder. Signed-out users who tap the button are prompted to sign in or create a Reddit account before opting in.

Deleting an ad post will prevent reminder notifications from being sent for the associated event.