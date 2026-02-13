Russia blocks Meta's WhatsApp to promote state-backed messaging platform

Russia has ordered internet providers to block WhatsApp, as authorities continue to tighten controls over online communication platforms, the BBC reported.

The move affects more than 100 million users of the Meta-owned messaging service in Russia. WhatsApp said the decision was intended to push users toward a state-developed messaging platform.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the BBC the decision was taken “due to (Meta's) unwillingness to comply with the norms and the letter of Russian law.” He said Meta could resume operations if it “complies with (the law) and enters into dialogue.”

When asked whether authorities were trying to force Russians to adopt the state-developed Max app, Peskov said the “national messenger (is an) available alternative” for users.

Russia’s internet regulator, Roskomnadzor, said this week it was also further restricting access to the messaging app Telegram, citing security concerns. Telegram is widely used in Russia, including by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Even before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, authorities had begun developing a domestic alternative to the global internet. Those efforts have accelerated during the war, alongside the promotion of the state-backed platform Max.

Critics have alleged that Max could be used for surveillance by Russian authorities, though state media have denied that. The app is being promoted through television advertisements, billboards and official channels.

Russian authorities have argued that both WhatsApp and Telegram failed to store Russian users’ data within the country, as required by law. Officials have also said WhatsApp is frequently used for fraud and extortion, and have cited that as a reason for encouraging users to switch to Max.

WhatsApp said it was working to maintain service for users in Russia.

On X, WhatsApp said, “Today the Russian government attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive people to a state-owned surveillance app. Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia. We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected.”

State-run news agency Tass reported earlier this year that the platform was expected to be permanently blocked in 2026.

The platform had been Russia’s most widely used messaging service. However, after Meta was designated an extremist organisation in 2022, its platforms including Instagram and Facebook were blocked and are accessible only through virtual private networks.

Russians are not prohibited from using Meta’s products.

Digital rights project Na Svyazi said Russia has increasingly removed websites from the state-run internet address directory controlled by Roskomnadzor. It reported that 13 widely used resources were missing from the National System of Domain Names, including YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp web, Instagram, the BBC and Deutsche Welle.

Once removed from the registry, the sites do not open without a VPN, it said.