Snap and Perplexity sign $400 mn deal to bring AI to Snapchat

Snap Inc. and Perplexity have announced a partnership to integrate Perplexity’s AI-powered answer engine directly into Snapchat, giving nearly 1 billion monthly active users a new way to explore topics and ask questions within the app.

Beginning in early 2026, the AI chatbot will be available in the messaging app’s Chat interface worldwide. The integration is expected to allow users to ask questions and receive conversational answers drawn from verifiable sources, all within the app.

The AI chatbot will operate alongside the app’s existing ‘My AI’ chatbot, offering real-time answers from credible sources while enhancing personalisation within the app.

Under the agreement, the AI startup is expected to pay the app’s parent company $400 million over one year, through a combination of cash and equity, as the rollout expands globally. The company expects revenue from the partnership to start contributing in 2026.

Commenting on the partnership, Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, said, “Perplexity’s mission is to support the world’s curiosity. Millions of people connect and discover the world through Snapchat. By bringing Perplexity to Snapchat, we’re able to serve that curiosity directly where it occurs.”

Evan Spiegel, CEO, Snap, added, “Our goal is to make AI more personal, social, and fun, woven into the fabric of your friendships, Snaps, and conversations. This partnership reflects our shared vision for the power of AI to enhance discovery and connection on Snapchat, and we look forward to collaborating with more innovative partners in the future.”

The move marks the company’s broader effort to make the app a space where AI tools can connect with users safely and creatively.